J Prince Urges Drake Not To Respond To Pusha T’s Latest Disses & Fans Troll The Rapper On Twitter

Record exec J Prince is claiming he told Drake not to respond to Pusha T’s attacks and fans are ripping Drizzy apart over it! Here’s all the details.

Has the bitter feud between Drake, 31, and Pusha T, 41, drawn to a swift close? According to Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince, 53, that’s exactly what happened — thanks to him. Prince spoke with radio personalities Fadam Got da Juice and DJ Reddz of DTLR Radio Saturday where he explained that he told Drake not to answer any of Push’s taunts, no matter how personal it got. Not that it can get much more personal! He’s already called him a “deadbeat dad” for allegedly abandoning his son with porn star Sophie Brussaux.

Prince said Push’s barrage of insults waged at Drizzy on his track “The Story of Adidon” is “pig pen mentality.” “I spoke with Drake, you know what I mean. I made OG call Drake this morning telling him I don’t want you to respond to this,” Prince claimed. “We gonna put this to bed. Because we can’t get in the pig pen with pigs because pigs turn to hogs and then hogs get slaughtered.”

However, soon after this interview aired, fans and critics alike took to Twitter to declare Drake the loser in this feud! “Drake made the decision to respond because he thought he could win. Pusha came through with heat that cut Drake deep. And now he can’t respond,” one fan explained. “Not to mention, Push didn’t say ANYTHING that wasn’t the truth. Call it degrading if you want (not referring to the MS thing) but everything Pusha said was already aforementioned in various Drake verses,” another fan said.

“Drake fans have been so caught off guard because they thought pusha T was some old rapper chasing clout of drake not knowing pusha did some digging on drake put all his business out but that’s rap beef y’all I hate to tell y’all this there’s no boundaries,” yet another added. So is this beef really over? We’re gonna have to wait and see.