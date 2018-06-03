Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Snuggle Up For Selfie At Pal’s Wedding Before She Dances To ‘Hollaback Girl’

Too cute! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attended at a friend’s wedding in Texas on Saturday, making for several adorable moments! Take a look right here!

What’s better than Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, being cute together in photos? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton being cute together while gussied up at a friend’s wedding! That’s right! Everyone’s fave celebrity couple headed to the River Ranch Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas to witness some nuptials and partake in the revelry! At one point, Blake and Gwen got cozy for quite possibly the cutest selfie in ages! But the fun definitely didn’t end there!

Gwen also took the time to gift fans amazing glimpses of Blake and wedding-goers enjoying at the reception, via People. That even included a sweet little clip she took of Blake mingling with the bride and groom! Then, the DJ at the reception decided to played Gwen’s classic track “Hollaback Girl” and the songstress was coaxed out onto the dance floor by friends! All of which was captured and made it’s way online! We cannot get enough of Gwen uncomfortably dancing to her own song at a wedding!

This amazing night arrives just days after Gwen surprised fans at a Pink concert at the Staples Center in LA! The blonde bombshell joined Pink to sing a duet of the classic No Doubt track “Just A Girl“! Naturally, the Gwen’s appearance had fans going totally nuts! “Y’all don’t even understand how much love I have for this chick, this rocker, this mama, this entrepreneur, this total OG badass that is Gwen Stefani,” Pink captioned a photo of the performance. “There really aren’t any comparisons as far as I’m concerned. Tonight was fun. Thanks friend.” Awww! Until the next time Gwen and Blake have us swooning with their adorableness!