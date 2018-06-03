Celebs Proudly Showing Off Their Pear-Shaped Bodies In Tight Dresses — Larsa Pippen & More

Larsa Pippen loves showing off her beautiful pear-shaped figure in the tightest dresses! Check out all of your favorite celebs displaying their amazing curves in form-fitting gowns!

Larsa Pippen stepped out for a night out on the town on Jun. 2 wearing a sexy, tight dress that stunned all who caught a glimpse of her. However, this isn’t the only time she’s rocked a skintight outfit that hugged her curves and showed off her beautiful pear-shaped figure! And she’s certainly not the only celeb to flawlessly display her assets, either. While you put Laura’s stunning number on your fashion wish list, check out all of the celebs who have shown off their pear-shaped bodies in tight dresses in our gallery above!

Joining her on this star-studded list is none other than Kim Kardashian. Kim is always showcasing her famous curves on Instagram, but recently she stepped out in a form-hugging outfit that left very little to the imagination and displayed her epic cleavage. Needless to say, this skintight dress was one of our favorites she’s ever worn — and it really showed off her hourglass figure! And what list of celebs with pear-shaped figures would be complete without Jennifer Lopez? JLo recently wore a stunning white tight dress — one we’re sure Alex Rodriguez absolutely loves for its ability to accentuate her sexy figure!

And of course let’s not forget the one and only Nicki Minaj. When she’s not getting into some controversy over cultural appropriation, she’s always showing off her curves with the tightest dresses and outfits imaginable. Also on this list is Beyonce! She always drops jaws with her sexy outfits — just like Sofia Vergara, who we’ve also included! Seriously, these ladies have the most flawless curves that are only matched by their skintight gowns. Check all of them out above!