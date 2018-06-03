Bella Hadid Stuns In A Red Mini Skirt While Out On A Romantic Dinner Date With The Weeknd In Paris

Bella Hadid continued her romantic Parisian adventure with The Weeknd by giving us ‘Clueless’ realness in a tiny skirt and platform sneakers. Her outfit’s to die for — see it here!

Another fashion win for Bella Hadid, 21! The supermodel got dolled up for a date night with on-again love The Weeknd, 28, in Paris, and looked absolutely fab. Bella channeled the best part of the ’90s with an oversized red blazer with a coordinating red minidress. She accessorized with a mini backpack and hoop earrings, her hair up in an Ariana Grande-style ponytail. And, she was rocking white platform sneakers and ankle socks. Cher Horowitz would definitely approve.

To say we were stunned when Bella showed up in Paris with The Weekend is an understatement. Just a couple days before this outing, they were spotted on the cutest dinner date ever by a fan. The photo they snapped is a little grainy, but one thing is clear: Bella adores Abel! Seriously; the look she’s giving him as they talk at dinner is just pure and simple adoration. We squealed over the adorableness.

Despite never actually admitting that they got back together after their 2016 split, it’s obvious now that they’ve rekindled their love. They were making out at Cannes, for goodness sake! On top of that, he was sitting front row center at the festival to see her strut down the runway for the Fashion for Relief fashion show. The look on his face as he watched her on the catwalk wearing a dress made out of nothing but barely-there sequins was just priceless. He’s obsessed!