Barron Hilton Just Married Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff In St. Barts — See The Wedding Pic

Congrats are in order! Paris Hilton’s younger brother Barron Hilton just tied the knot with socialite Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff! Check out her gorgeous dress right here!

Talk about a dream wedding! Barron Hilton, 28, just married girlfriend Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, 24, at the scenic island of St. Barts! The excited news was confirmed by his older sis — Paris Hilton! The 37-year-old bombshell shared a series of sweet photos featuring Barron and Tessa happily posing outside the church! The beaming bride opted for a stunning gown featuring elegant embroidery for the occasion while her now-hubby decided to go slightly casual with a white jacket, slacks and shirt — minus any tie. They are in the islands after all!

Barron is the son of hotel magnates Richard and Kathy Hilton. The wedding party has been at St. Barts for days enjoying the sand and surf before the big day! We know because Barron’s other sis Nicky Hilton shared a touching pic of the pair looking ecstatic together while kicking back in casual attire. “Ooh young love! can’t wait to see these two walk down the aisle!” she captioned the charming pic. They definitely didn’t look nervous about exchanging vows!

Barron and Tessa first announced their engagement back in September of last year. She shared another lovey dovey pic of themselves together in which they share a kiss by a scenic brook, complete with ducks in the background. Of course, the image also showcased a new big sparkler on THAT hand. “Better than a fairytale… engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life,” she captioned the exciting announcement pic. “Forever and for always.” Wow! Clearly these 2 are head-over-heels for each other! Congrats again, you two!