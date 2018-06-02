Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons: Why His Ex Tinashe Is Convinced They’re ‘Doomed’

While everyone is sending their well wishes to Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner, his ex Tinashe is already predicting their breakup. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Tinashe thinks their romance won’t last because Ben ‘can’t be trusted.’

Before Kendall Jenner, there was Tinashe. Turns out, Kendall and Ben Simmons reportedly sparked up a romance while he was still dating the “All Hands On Deck” singer. “Tinashe is humiliated and heartbroken, she can’t believe Ben did this to her. But, she doesn’t want him back, not at all. He cheated on her and broke her heart. As far as she’s concerned, Kendall can have the dirty cheater. Tinashe doesn’t think they’re going to last though. She thinks they’re doomed because ben just can’t be trusted,” a source close to Tinashe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

And sadly, Tinashe isn’t the only one heated over the news. As we previously told you, the songstress’s younger brother Kudazi is also anti-Ben. “Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian sh*t* u cheat on her w a Jenner,” Kudazi angrily quote tweeted a Page Six story on the new couple. It’s clear they won’t be sending over a congratulatory note anytime soon!

However, this hasn’t stopped Kendall and Ben from making their new love public. On May 30, the hot pair hit up The Nice Guy in LA for dinner. The two did their best to not be photographed together and Kendall was even spotted holding a clutch over her face. But, that didn’t stop anyone from recognizing her. Nevertheless, we wish the new couple the best, and we hope Tinashe finds the closure she needs!