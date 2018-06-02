Sofia Richie ‘Super Upset & Hurt’ Over Scott’s Alleged Cheating: She Wants ‘Nothing To Do With Him’

We’re learning new details on how Sofia Richie is coping with her breakup from Scott Disick. Here’s what our EXCLUSIVE insiders are reporting!

Are you as shocked as we are over Sofia Richie, 19, reportedly dumping Scott Disick, 35, after he allegedly cheated on her in Miami!? Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how she’s coping with the tumultuous events. “Sofia is really pissed at Scott, she thinks he’s made her look like a fool, and she’s super upset and hurt by it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia has told Scott, in no uncertain terms, that she wants nothing to do with him, and that she doesn’t even want to speak to him right now.”

Apparently her father Lionel Richie played a pivotal role in the breakup. “Sofia and Scott split up,” a source told Us Weekly on Saturday, June 2. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.” They added that he allegedly cheated on her “after their trip to St. Bart’s and it caused huge problems in their relationship,” the source tells Us. “He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him.”

As we previously reported, Scott denied cheating allegations after the troubling photo leaked. “Scott’s totally denying cheating on her. He’s saying it was just a couple of loose moments that got caught on tape and blown out of proportion,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s blaming the altitude in Wyoming because the drinks hit him so hard. He realizes he messed up and is very remorseful. He’s begging Sofia to forgive him. She hasn’t decided yet one way or another, and from what her friends are saying she isn’t ready to leave him, not yet at least.” Keep checking in as we follow this breaking story…