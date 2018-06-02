15 Stars Who Slay In Skintight Jumpsuits: Kim Kardashian, J.Lo & More

From the red carpet to the stage and more, jumpsuits have become a staple amongst the most trendy celebrities. See stars who’ve rocked the sexy look to perfection here!

Jumpsuits are NOT an easy look to pull off — especially when most of them are so skintight! Well, if you’re ever looking for some inspiration on how to rock a one-piece look like a pro, look no further than these celebs. Kendall Jenner just showed up to one of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala, in a white jumpsuit, that hugged every inch of her slim figure to perfection. While not everyone was a fan of the somewhat plain look on that major red carpet, there’s no doubting that she pulled off the style like only she can!

Meanwhile, Kendall’s little sis, Kylie Jenner, has also been known to wear jumpsuits on occasion, but one of our favorites was definitely the sexy gray outfit she wore for a night out with her friends in June 2016. The skintight outfit featured a major cutout in the middle, with straps in a halter style, so the top of her stomach and bottom of her chest were completely on display. It takes quite a fashion risk taker to wear this look in public, and Kylie did it like a pro!

There are plenty more where these came from, though! Taylor Swift absolutely slayed in a sequined black jumpsuit to the iHeartRadio Awards in 2016, while Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian have both confidently shown off their curves in one-pieces. Khloe Kardashian even wore one while she was pregnant last year!

