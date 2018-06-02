Selena Gomez Teases Fans With Cryptic ‘Unfinished Business’ Message — Talking About Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on June 2 to post a photo of herself holding a book and captioned it with cryptic lyrics from her new single ‘Back To You’. Is she trying to send her ex Justin Bieber a message?

Selena Gomez, 25, took to Instagram on June 2 to post an interesting photo and message that has us wondering what she’s up to! In the photo, Selena can be seen sitting in what looks like the inside of the back of a truck with her legs crossed while holding a book down and looking seriously into the camera. A guy can also be seen sitting in the same setting on the opposite side of Selena in the pic (they’re separated by a door/wall) and he’s holding a different book up this face and covering his mouth. The singer captioned the photo with, “Everybody knows we got unfinished business…” which, of course, are some of the lyrics to her new song “Back to You”. So what could it all mean? Is she hinting toward how she feels about her ex Justin Bieber? Or perhaps she’s teasing a new music video? Hmm…

We don’t know exactly what Selena’s getting at here since she didn’t give us much else to go on but the photo is one of many she’s been posting in the past two days that are captioned with lyrics from “Back to You”. It seems she always has tricks up her sleeve when it comes to her music and these snapshots, which all have the same settings, could definitely foreshadow a new video for the tune. The song, which seems like it could have been written about Justin, was recorded for the 13 Reasons Why second season soundtrack. It was released on May 10 and has gotten a lot of great feedback and Jelena fans love imagining that the heartfelt lyrics reflect their on-again, off-again romance.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

Although Selena and Justin seemingly called it quits back in Mar. there’s always a possibility that the flame could be rekindled. 24-year-old Justin has reportedly been paying attention to Selena’s Instagram pics and hoping that her cryptic pics and messages are hints that she wants to get back with him. Only time will tell with this one but we can’t wait to see what Selena’s pics and messages mean!