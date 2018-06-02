Pete Davidson Gets 2 Ariana Grande-Themed Tattoos Soon After They Started Dating

‘SNL’s Pete Davidson just got 2 tattoos to commemorate his newfound romance with Ariana Grande! Check out the fresh ink right here!

Whoa! That was fast! Pete Davidson, 24, took to social media on Saturday, June 2, to showcase a pair of brand-new tattoos celebrating his new relationship with Ariana Grande, also 24! In one, he displays an “AG” on his right thumb with the caption, “PD hearts AG.” Awww! In the other, he shows off a small tat of Ariana’s iconic bunny-ears mask behind his left year! Naturally, both images are in black-and-white, which really makes the artwork pop. It looks like Pete is falling HARD for the songstress!

These new touching images come just days after they formally took their new relationship public with a PDA-filled pic! Ariana posted the sweet image in which her new fella plants a kiss on her temple while wrapping his arms around her. “i thought u into my life. woah ! look at my mind,” she captioned the moment. Frankly, we are completely loving this new lovey dovey couple! They’re crazy about each other and they don’t care who knows it!

However, not everyone is as elated about their romance as they are! On Friday, June 1, Pete’s ex Cazzie David took to social media to throw some sly shade at him and his new relationship! “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” she captioned a gorgeous photo of herself looking rugged while on safari. In no time, loads of celeb friends like Lorde and Amy Schumer commented on the photo, seemingly offering their support as her ex flaunts his blossoming love with Ariana! “You’re so hot omg,” Lorde wrote. “You’re Amal,” Amy added, referencing Amal Clooney. We gotta agree there!

Likewise, Ariana’s ex Mac Miller surprised fans on May 30 by dropping 3 new tracks, all featuring lyrics that could definitely be referencing his breakup with the singer. On his song “Buttons” he raps: “There’s no answer and you call twice, nobody be at my house, I was at the studio all night, last night I slept on the couch, I might wake up, do it all again, there’s a world gone crazy outside, but let’s pretend it’s alright, we keep pretending that it’s alright.” Poor Mac.