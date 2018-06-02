Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Go On Date: ‘They Had Noticeable Chemistry’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted getting lovey dovey over dinner in an LA restaurant just a week after news broke that the adorable pair are dating.

If Priyanka Chopra, 35, and Nick Jonas, 25, aren’t dating, they’re doing a very good job of acting like a loved up couple! After they were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles over Memorial Day Weekend, they were snapped arriving at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on May 31. The Quantico star looked elegant in a black silk top and a navy blue lace skirt. Outside the restaurant, as the paparazzi took their picture, the actress and the singer looked quite stone-faced. Away from the cameras, however, it was a different story, according to a witness who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

“Nick and Priyanka sat in a corner booth, and shared the chocolate bread pudding and a plate of fresh baked cookies,” our source tells us. “Nick was really attentive to Priyanka. He hardly took his eyes off her all night, and they were deep in conversation the whole time.” The person added, “They were holding hands over the table at one point, and Priyanka leaned into Nick and rested her head on his shoulder. The chemistry between them was really noticeable. Nick picked up the check, and left a really great tip. They were both very friendly and nice to all the staff, and they make a super cute couple!”

The dinner date confirmed we’ve already been told about their relationship. A source revealed on May 31 that Nick is really into the former Miss World. The person told us, “Nick is captivated by Priyanka, he loves older women and she’s so international and sophisticated. She really turns him on. He says he’s never met another woman like her. He’s very caught up.” But, the person added, “No one is expecting him to settle down with her. Nick’s very sweet and charming and he knows how to treat a woman but he’s still in player mode. It’s a dangerous combination because he really is a great guy. It’s hard not to fall in love with him.” We’ll have to wait and see what happens with these two!