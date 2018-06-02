Kylie Jenner vs. Khloe Kardashian: Which New Mom Takes Cuter Selfies With Her Newborn Daughter?

Baby love! Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian can’t help but post the most adorable selfies since welcoming their little ones, Stormi and True. Which pics are your absolute fave?!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are in love with motherhood. Kylie gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in Feb. 2018, and Khloe welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018. Since then, the new moms have been sharing the cutest selfies with their newborn daughters. The KUWTK stars love to have fun with their adorable photos and use filters! Their babies just keep getting cuter and cuter. No wonder Kylie and Khloe want to keep posting pics!

Since Stormi is a little bit older than True, Kylie’s had the opportunity to take a few more selfies than Khloe. Kylie took her first selfies with Stormi in March 2018, just one month after the little one was born. The black and white snaps were beyond precious. Kylie snuggled up to her baby girl, showing off her plump pout. Stormi stared right into the camera, so she’s clearly taken after her mama! When Kylie went on vacation with Travis Scott and Stormi in May 2018, she cradled her little one while soaking up the sun.

Ever since True was born, Khloe has been soaking up every minute of motherhood. Like Kylie and Stormi, True is Khloe’s first child. Their first selfie together was posted on May 26. While Khloe’s face had a filter, sweet True was sleeping soundly in her arms. We have to say, True looks almost identical to daddy Tristan Thompson, 27! Khloe shared another sweet selfie of True on Memorial Day. Now that summer is almost here, we can’t wait to see the photos these new KarJenner moms post next. Take a look at Khloe and Kylie’s other adorable selfies with their daughters in our gallery now!