Kendall Jenner & BF Ben Simmons Meet Up For Secret Lunch Date Amid Cheating Scandal

Kendall Jenner and rumored new beau Ben Simmons secretly got together for a lunch date at the Cheesecake Factory in a very public area of Los Angeles on June 1. Is their romance getting serious?

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 21, went on a secret lunch date on June 1 in a very public place. The rumored new couple chose the Cheesecake Factory in The Grove shopping area of Los Angeles for their outing and it’s causing many to believe that their new romance may be getting more serious than we thought. Kendall’s known for keeping her romances low-key but her recent outings with Ben, especially with this one being in a very popular touristy spot, has us believing things could really be heating up between the two!

The night before their lunch date, Kendall and Ben were seen at the ritzy Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills with an overnight bag in tow. That outing came in the early morning hour of 2:30 AM shortly after they were both at The Nice Guy restaurant for an evening dinner. Although they walked separately for the occasions, they clearly have been spending a lot of time together in a short amount of time.

Kendall and Ben have reportedly been dating for a few weeks now and speculation the two were an item first began last week. In addition to the exciting news of the romance, there’s been controversy surrounding the timing. Ben was apparently dating his ex Tinashe before Kendall and some believe he was still dating her when things started with Kendall. There’s no proof of that, of course, but it definitely has caused others to wonder how the whole relationship started! Kendall isn’t the only one getting serious with someone else, however. Her ex Blake Griffin, 29, was also recently spotted out with a girl proving the former lovebirds are moving on.