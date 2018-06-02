Celebs In Gold Bikinis — Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More

Kylie Jenner & so many other stars love wearing gold bikinis! Check out all of your favorite celebs in sexy, gilded swimsuits here!

These sexy bikinis are the gold standard and perfect for your summer trips to the beach or the pool! Kylie Jenner has not only stunned with all of her bikini pics she’s shared over the years with her followers on Instagram, she slayed in one of her sexiest outfits ever — a sexy gold bikini she posed in for an ad for Topshop. But she’s not alone in this sexy swimsuit trend! So many stars love going for the gold while soaking in the sun. While you add Kylie’s intricate one piece to your summer wish list, check out all of your favorite celebs wearing gold bikinis with our gallery above!

However, Kylie isn’t the KarJenner who has rocked this cool, metallic look. Kourtney Kardashian has also worn some golden swimwear that’s left little to the imagination. Joining her on this list is none other than Ashley Graham who has also slayed while wearing a gorgeous gold bikini. In addition, Kim Kardashian gave off major Princess Leia vibes with one of her swimsuits in years past and we are here for it! Honestly, we can’t decide which swimsuit is our favorite. Don’t make us choose!

And while Kim’s look was pretty similar to the iconic gold bikini from Return of the Jedi, it was the one and only Jennifer Aniston who wore an exact replica of the famous outfit Carrie Fisher famously donned. Any true Friends fan will immediately remember this iconic costume (we know Ross won’t ever forget it). With summer almost under way, we’ll keep you posted if any of your favorite celebs post any more pics while wearing gold bikinis.