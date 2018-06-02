Celebs Over 40 Who Have Stunned In See-Through Dresses– PICS

If you got it, flaunt it! Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and more celebrities are not letting their age stop them from rocking see-through dresses. Check out a few of their hottest looks in the gallery below!

In Hollywood, showing skin is always in. And luckily, there’s no age limit on this trend. If you’re a fan of Jennifer Lopez, you know she’s never shied away from showing off her famous curves. For her 48th birthday, J.Lo proved age is just a number by wearing a sheer Bao Tranchi black dress with velvet accents. The see-through dress left little to the imagination and also featured cutouts on the side that revealed her rock hard abs. Can we say body goals?! It’s hard to believe she ever gave birth to her twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David Muniz. Her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is one lucky man.

Kris Jenner, 62, is another famous mom who doesn’t let her age define her wardrobe. In 2017, the KUWTK star stunned in a multi-colored fitted sheer dress paired with a black bra. She pulled the look together with maroon heels, and we’re still obsessing nearly a year later. However, Kris did suffer a wardrobe malfunction that same night when paparazzi cameras snapped an angle of Kris that showed her full body Spankx! Nevertheless, we still love her. Plus, the malfunction only made her more relatable.

But who said see-through dresses were only for a night on the town?! Nicole Kidman, 50, certainly turned heads at the Casting Society of America’s 33rd Annual Artios Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 18 when she wore an emerald see-through lace gown. She paired the daring look with soft makeup and styled her hair in loose waves. TBH, she’s never looked better! Check out the gallery above to see more celebs over 40 rocking see-through dresses.