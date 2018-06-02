Buffalo Wild Wings Memes: See The Funniest Reactions To Their Offensive Twitter Hacking

Buffalo Wild Wings HQ is understandably embarrassed by the racist tweets posted by a hacker. That doesn’t stop people from seeing the funny side of their awkward position!

Poor Buffalo Wild Wings! The restaurant chain kicked off the weekend trying to turnaround a PR disaster after their official Twitter account was hacked on June 1. Followers were shocked to read a series of racist, vile comments that quickly went viral. But, once social media had recovered from the shock, Twitter and Instagram were flooded with memes and GIFs mocking the company’s unfortunate position. Of course, racism, joking about missing children, making light of child abuse and servers contaminating chicken wings with bodily fluid are never funny. That’s obvious! But a tongue-in-cheek look at the awful position that Buffalo Wild Wings HQ found itself in prompted some very funny reactions.

One person connected the dots between the offensive Twitter thread and Roseanne Barr’s infamous racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama. A mocked up image of Roseanne wearing the company’s T-shirt, read, “#Roseanne named Buffalo Wild Wings’ new social media director.” Remember that photo of LeBron James giving his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith a frustrated look after the basketball player helped them lose the first game in the NBA Finals on May 31? That came in handy. One person used it to create a meme that read, “Buffalo Wild Wings CEO when he found out the social media intern made the Twitter password ‘BuffaloWildWings.’”

If you saw the original Twitter thread you’d know that the server who allegedly added his bodily fluid to the company’s “secret recipe” was called Tommy, according to the hacker. LeBron leaving a press conference was the inspiration behind an imagined exchange.

One Twitter user wrote, “*Goes to BWW.* Server: ‘Hi, welcome to Buffalo Wild Wings. I’m Tommy, I’ll be your server tonight. Can I start y’all off with some drinks?” In future any Buffalo Wild Wings server called Tommy just might get that reaction – people heading for the exit sign! Check out the other hilarious memes in our gallery.