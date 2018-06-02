Brody Jenner Marries Kaitlynn Carter In Indonesia & Caitlyn Jenner Misses The Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Brody Jenner! The reality star is officially married after the tying the knot with longtime love, Kaitlynn Carter!

Brody Jenner is off the market! The former Kardashian stepbrother married Kaitlynn Carter in a romantic and extravagant ceremony at the Nihi Sumba resort in Indonesia on June 2, according to People, and we could not be happier for them. The lovebirds and their families had quite a Memorial Day weekend leading up to the big day, taking part in Bali traditions and spending quality time together before the final celebration a week later. What better way to get ready for a wedding than with a nice vacation first, right!? The ceremony and reception welcomed around 50 guests.

Noticeably missing from the ceremony were all of the Kardashian sisters, although it’s not all that surprising — Brody has admitted to not keeping in touch with his stepsisters after his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, divorced their mom, Kris Jenner. Brody didn’t even get an invite to Kim’s wedding in 2014! However Brody’s famous half sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were also M.I.A! Before the nuptials, Brody revealed that he had sent his younger sisters invites to the big day, but never got their RSVP. What’s up with that!?

Meanwhile, Caitlyn also missed the wedding, which came as a quite a shock. She received an invite, but reportedly could not make the trip to Bali because of prior work commitments. Luckily, Brody had his mom, Linda Thompson, and siblings, Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino, by his side.

Brody proposed to Kaitlynn in May 2016 after more than two years of dating. The Hills star, who has dated Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Avril Lavigne, popped the question while the two were vacationing in Nihiwatu, and now, they’ve finally made their union official. Congrats!