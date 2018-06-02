Benedict Cumberbatch Saves Cyclist From 4 Muggers & Twitter Showers Hero Star With Memes

It’s a happy day for Benedict Cumberbatch fans. The Brit saved a man from attackers and they can’t stop gushing.

Benedict Cumberbatch, 41, proved that he is a real life hero, when he rushed to defend a cyclist being attacked on a London street. And now fans are showering the British actor with love on Twitter. The incident sounds like a Hollywood scriptwriter could have penned it. Benedict was in the back of an Uber car with his wife Sophie Hunter, when he spotted a cyclist being attacked by four muggers. His driver, Manuel Dias, shared the story with The Sun in an article published on June 2.

Manuel told the U.K. newspaper, “The cyclist was lucky, Benedict’s a superhero.” After reportedly seeing the man being hit over the head with a bottle, Benedict leapt from the back of the car and jumped into help, shouting, “Leave him alone.” The Uber driver added, “It was only then I recognized Benedict. Then it all got a bit surreal.” Why? Well, that’s because the whole incident took place a stone’s throw away from Baker Street – yes, the same Baker Street in London, which is the home of Sherlock Holmes, the fictitious detective that Benedict plays in the TV series, Sherlock.

Naturally Benedict’s loyal fans went into meltdown. To some he is a hunk and a hero. To others he’s, well, not so much… So it was a great day for Team Cumberbatch (or Cumberb*tches as they call themselves). Cue the adoring tweets and memes celebrating their real life hero. One fan tweeted, “Good luck to anybody still tryna make up reasons to hate Benedict Cumberbatch, he’s really putting a dent in y’all’s plan.” (Fair point.) Another person wrote, “Y’all we don’t deserve Benedict Cumberbatch. He’s a hero on and off screen. I’m beyond proud. I love him so much.” Another fan made her feelings very clear, tweeting, “Benedict Cumberbatch being a real life Avenger is what I’m here for, YOU SHOW THOSE BXTCHES [sic] WHO THE SORCERER SUPREME IS, YOU HEAR ME?” Check out our selection of some of the funniest tweets and memes in the gallery above.