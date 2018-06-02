Amy Schumer, Lorde & More Support Cazzie David As Pete Davidson Moves On With Ariana Grande

Hollywood’s hottest celebs appear to be rallying around Pete Davidson’s ex just as he takes his romance with Ariana Grande public! Check out what the likes of Amy Schumer and Lord said!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, both 24, aren’t wasting any time flaunting their newfound romance with fans — and people are loving it! However, his ex Cazzie David, 24, is also getting plenty of love from followers on social media, and we think you’ve heard of some of these people! She took to Instagram on Friday, June 1, to share a sly joke. “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” she captioned a stunning photo of herself while on safari, totally nodding to her ex’s new romance. That’s when her celebs pals decided to show their support!

“You’re Amal,” Amy Schumer, 37, wrote, clearly (and frankly accurately) referencing George Clooney‘s wife Amal Clooney. “You’re so hot omg,” the songstress Lorde, 21, chimed in. The image also received “likes” from Zoe Saldana and musician Jack Antonoff. It looks like there’s an army of stars in Cazzie’s corner!

Soon after Ariana ended things with Mac Miller on May 9, rumors quickly began to circulate that she had begun seeing Pete. Soon it was reported that they were “casually dating,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The insider added that Ariana “is in a very good place and very happy right now.”

Then, on May 31, Ariana and Pete let the cat out of the bag, sharing photos of them together! First, Ariana posted a photo of them rocking wizard robes together at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios LA. Then they truly went for it by sharing an adorable photo in which he is planting a kiss on her cheek! “i thought u into my life. woah ! look at my mind,” she captioned the touching moment.