Tristan Thompson ‘Upset & Angry’ Kris Jenner’s Talking About Khloe Kardashian Moving Back Home

Khloe Kardashian and Baby True are headed back to LA and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson is NOT happy about it! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Kris Jenner, 62, just announced that her daughter Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her newborn baby True Thompson will be flying to California soon! However, we’re hearing that her boyfriend and True’s father Tristan Thompson, 27, doesn’t want it to happen! “Tristan is furious at Kris Jenner right now for talking about Khloe moving back to California,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan is now worried about his future with Khloe and where she and True will be living after the season is over.”

The insider added that Tristan is frightened that the move is distinct sign that Khloe is pulling away from him. “Tristan is upset and angry because Khloe promised him that they would make major decisions about their future together. But now it seems clear that Khloe has already made this important choice without his opinion which has him freaking out. He wants to know where he fits into this move, if at all. And it’s the last thing he wants to be thinking about during this, the most stressful week of his career.”

As we previously reported, Kris confirmed Khloe’s return to LA to Us Weekly while at the American Woman premiere at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday, May 31. “She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” she stated. When asked if True will be joining her, she replied, “I think so! Yes!” But that wasn’t all Kris divulged! She also gave the briefest of updates on the proud new mama! “Khloé is great! True is too,” she said. “I’ve been FaceTiming with them for the past couple of weeks.” Will Khloe and True’s move to LA spell real trouble for Tristan? We’ll just have to wait and see.