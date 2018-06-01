Stars In Backless Gowns — The Hottest Dresses On Stars Like Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus & More

Forget plunging necklines — these stars know the back is where it’s at! Backless dresses are super sexy — see the hot trend on stars like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez & More!

Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Rihanna to Julianne Hough to Nina Dobrev has rocked a backless dress to perfection! It’s an unexpected pop of sexiness. Whether it’s a cut-out or a completely open back, these stars know how to rock the look! See 25 stars wearing backless dresses in the gallery attached! Miley wore a slinky backless Stella McCartney gown at the 2018 Met Gala in New York. Also at the Met Gala, Emily Ratajkowski wore a backless Marc Jacobs. Super sexy!

Bella Hadid was stunning in a silver Elie Saab Haute Couture gown at the BlacKkKlansman premiere during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France in May. Also at that event, Alessandra Ambrosio dared to go low in a Zuhair Murad creation. Nicole Kidman loves to go backless. She wore a gold Michael Kors at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in April 2018. She also showed off her back at the Oscars in 2017, and at the 2017 Pirelli Calendar 2017 launch party in Paris in 2016! Maren Morris wore a backless dress at the Billboard Awards on May 20. It’s obviously a trend that’s clearly here to stay in 2018!

Adriana Lima wore Julien Mcdonald at the amfAR Gala in Cannes in May. Olivia Holt went low at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in Los Angeles in April. Even Millie Bobby Brown, 15, rocked the trend in an appropriate way at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party this January. Halle Berry looked sexy at the Kingsman: The Golden Circle premiere in London in the fall of 2017.

And who could forget when Rihanna wore one of the sexiest dresses of all time at the CFDA Awards in 2014 — it was backless and completely sheer in the front. She wore a tiny thong, and that’s it! See more pics in the gallery above!