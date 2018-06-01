Sofia Richie Looks Upset In New Pics After Scott Disick’s Caught Getting Cozy With Another Woman

Sofia Richie does not look happy after pics surfaced of Scott Disick getting super close to a mystery woman at Kanye’s album release party! Check out the pic of her looking devastated here!

Sofia Richie, 19, stepped out for the first time since Scott Disick, 35, was photographed cuddling up to a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s album release party in Wyoming, and she appeared to be somewhat upset! With her eyes downcast, Sofia looked pretty unhappy as she had sushi in Malibu… solo. Who wouldn’t be devastated after seeing pics that showed your boyfriend with their hands all over another woman?! While we all collectively wonder what the heck is going on, check out Sofia looking morose below!

Not only was Scott been seen getting extra flirty with a mystery blonde, apparently he was reportedly overheard telling her that he was single! And all of this rebounding went down while Sofia was in Malibu, a very far way away from Wyoming. And to think, Sofia had just finished spending the weekend celebrating Scott’s 35th birthday on May 26 while she went with him and his kids to St. Barts.

While we still don’t know much about the mystery woman at the party on May 31, we do have a few key details. For instance, she has dirty blonde hair and green eyes. Also, we know that she and Scott were getting up close and personal for two of Kanye’s songs. Was this just flirting or do these two have plans to see each other again? We’ll let you know if he’s spotted with her after their cuddling session.

Time will tell whether or not Sofia and Scott have split up for good or if the two of them will publicly announce that they’ve split. We’ll keep you posted on whether or not these two will be seen together again or not.