Savannah James ‘Uncomfortable’ With Rihanna Posting Pics Of LeBron: ‘It’s Inappropriate’

Savannah James isn’t happy with Rihanna fan-girling over her husband, LeBron James! After Bron dropped 50 points in Game 1 on May 31, RiRi posted a snap of him online and Sav thinks it’s not right! Here’s why…

Savannah James, 31, it putting her foot down. After Rihanna, 30, posted a photo of LeBron, 33, on Instagram following Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Savannah was instantly ticked off. “She’s uncomfortable with Rihanna posting pictures of LeBron on social media,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Savannah thinks it is inappropriate for Rihanna to be sharing the pictures him to her 63 million followers. She thinks Rihanna is sending the wrong message.” If you didn’t know, Rihanna’s been a big LeBron fan for years.

Savannah, who’s been with LeBron since high school and married to the world’s greatest basketball player since 2013, is very protective, the insider says. “ She has a family with LeBron and she will do everything in her power to protect her man and her family. She doesn’t like it one bit,” the source explains. Savannah and LeBron share three children together — sons LeBron James Jr., 13, Bryce Maximus James, 10, and a daughter, Zhuri James, 3.

While RiRi’s post ruffled some feathers, it’s something that the source notes will clearly blow over. Savannah is confident in her marriage, and she knows Bron is a good man and a family man.

As mentioned above, Rihanna’s always been a fan of LeBron’s. When he led the Cavs to their fourth straight Eastern Conference Finals victory in Game 7, Rihanna screamed her head off in a video she posted to her Instagram story. — Something Savannah most likely saw.