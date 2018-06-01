Ruthie Ann Miles Headed Back To Work 2 Mos. After Tragic Crash Killed Daughter, 5, & Unborn Baby

Ruthie Ann Miles is returning to the stage after the tragic car crash death of her 5-year-old daughter, and the loss of her unborn baby. Find out what the Broadway star’s next big gig is!

Ruthie Ann Miles, 35, is going back to work after the tragic death of her daughter, Abigail, 5, who was struck by a driver and killed in Brooklyn on March 5. Miles was also hit by the vehicle and was critically injured while she was seven months pregnant at the time. She lost her unborn baby, a girl, weeks after the crash. Miles will play the role of Lady Thiang in The King and I at the end of June, according to Playbill. Performances are reportedly scheduled to begin on June 21 at the London Palladium Theater, before the production’s official opening on July 3.

Her new gig will take place at the West End in London, England. Miles will reportedly share the role with Japanese actress, Naoko Mori. the publication reported. Miles will reprise her role that she previously played in the Broadway adaptation from 2015 to 2016. She won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical for the role in the 2015 revival of The King and I.

Miles’ life changed forever in early March. The vehicle, which allegedly ran a red light in Brooklyn, not only critically injured her and her unborn baby and killed her daughter, but the driver also struck and killed 1-year-old Joshua Lew and injured his mother, Miles’ friend Lauren. At the time of the crash, a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Miles and her family stated that her unborn child was “unharmed.” However, two months after the crash, the Miles’ family lawyer, Ben Rubinowitz revealed that Ruthie and her husband lost their baby. Rubinowitz also stated that the couple had planned to name their unborn baby girl Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein. “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom,” he said.

The driver of the vehicle, was later identified as Dorothy Bruns, 44, a Staten Island native. In early May, Bruns was indicted by a Brooklyn grand jury. She was arraigned on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and assault. Her lawyer entered a not guilty plea on Dorothy’s behalf.

Our thoughts are with the Miles family.