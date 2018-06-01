Feeling a little hot, LeBron? The Cleveland Cavaliers star player arrived to the first NBA Finals game in a suit jacket and some very short shorts. Fans went wild over LJ’s interesting fashion choice.

LeBron James, 33, had everyone talking about his style as well as his performance during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 31. The King stepped off the bus in Oakland wearing a slick gray jacket and… matching shorts. Yes, shorts instead of the traditional long pants. The fashion statement made quite the impression. “If LeBron is wearing shorts, it must be in,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said after the game, according to Yahoo.

The wardrobe decision definitely sparked some hilarious reactions on Twitter. One fan had the ultimate Mean Girls reference when talking about LeBron’s shorts. “One time I saw LeBron James wearing a suit with shorts. So I bought a suit with shorts. # WhateverItTakes,” Tyler Clark tweeted. Another fan compared his look to Prince George, who is known for rocking short shorts. A sports writer, Sean Highkin, said that “LeBron should have to give back one of his MVP trophies for this.” Yikes! It’s just shorts! Shea Serrano loved the look, tweeting: “MY GUY MADE IT TO HIS EIGHTH STRAIGHT FINALS AND WAS LIKE “F**K IT I’M WEARING A SHORTS SUIT” LEBRON IS TRULY AN ICON.”

Unfortunately, the shorts didn’t bring LeBron any good luck in Game 1. The Cavaliers lost to Warriors 114 to 124. LeBron’s fellow teammate Tristan Thompson was thrown out of the game for fighting with Warriors player Draymond Green. Despite the loss and the drama, LeBron scored a whopping 48 points. This is just the first game in the series, so LeBron has more chances to get the Cavs to another NBA Championship. No word yet on whether or not LeBron will bring out those shorts again. You have love the King for always keeping us on our toes!