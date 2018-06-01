Kanye West: New Song Reveals He Thought Kim Would Leave Him After Slavery Comments

One of Kanye West’s new songs reveals how Kim Kardashian reacted after he made controversial comments about slavery earlier this month — it was so bad, he thought she was going to leave him!

Kanye West proved that he’s been working on his album, YE, up until the very last minute by making a reference to something that happened just a few weeks ago on one track. Fans at his Wyoming listening party on AMay 31 confirmed that Kanye does rap about his controversial slavery comment, specifically in reference to how his wife, Kim Kardashian, reacted when she saw the headlines about them. “Wife calling screaming, saying we’re about to lose it all,” he says on one song. “I had to calm her down ’cause she couldn’t breathe, I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave, This is what they mean for better or for worse, huh?”

In case you forgot, Kanye infamously declared on Twitter that he felt slavery was a “choice,” and was received with major criticism. It’s no surprise that Kim has stuck by him, though: She’s made it clear that she’ll always “ride” for her man, even if she doesn’t necessarily agree with all his viewpoints. Kim has said that one of the things she loves most about Kanye is that he isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and in the weeks leading up to this album’s release, that’s exactly what he’s done.

Kanye flew dozens of fans and members of the media to Wyoming to hear his album by a massive campfire on May 31, but so far, it hasn’t been released on any streaming services to the public. However, those who were there reported back that he also rapped about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with the lyric, “All these THOTS on Christian Mingle, that’s what almost got Tristan single.” BURN!