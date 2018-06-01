Khloe K Seemingly Shades Kanye West With Taylor Swift Music After He Blasts Tristan Thompson

Is Khloe Kardashian taking a shot at Kanye West with her latest Snapchat video?! Check it out and decide for yourself!

Is a low-key feud taking shape between Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her brother-in-law Kanye West, 40? The rapper shocked fans on Thursday, May 31, when he released his new track “Extacy,” in which he takes a not-at-all subtle shot at alleged cheater and Khloe’s BF Tristan Thompson, 27. And now, it almost looks as if KoKo is clapping back! On Friday, the KUWTK star shared a clip of herself in Cleveland explained to her fans that she doesn’t feel like working out today. Sounds innocent enough, right? Well, if you listen closely, you can hear Taylor Swift‘s, 28, track “Delicate” playing in the background! Oh snap!

As diehard fans know, Yeezy and Ms. Swift haven’t been on great terms ever since he grabbed the mic from her at the MTV VMAs in 2009 to claim Beyonce’s video “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” should have won instead of Tay Tay’s video for “You Belong With Me.” “I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time,” he said during the bizarre moment. Needless to say, their relationship hasn’t improved over time. Let’s not forget when Kim Kardashian released a clip of Kanye running some of the lyrics by her for “Famous” in 2016. Notably excluding the line, “I made that b*tch famous.”

📹 | Khloe Kardashian listening to ‘Delicate’ in the background of her snapchat pic.twitter.com/u6ovmzGuhI — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) June 1, 2018

On Ye’s new track, he raps, “All these THOTS on Christian Mingle/That’s what almost got Tristan single.” This is a clear reference to the numerous cheating allegations Tristan faced just days before and since his daughter was born on April 12. This includes photos allegedly showing the NBA player taking women to his hotel.

And, unsurprisingly, this shadiness definitely got under Tristan’s skin. “Tristan got a heads up about the diss right before the game last night and it really upset him,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, referencing the Cavalier’s loss to the Golden State Warriors, 114 to 124, in game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 31. “A lot of people are convinced that’s why he lost his cool. He’s usually so much more in control. Tristan hasn’t gone so far as to blame Kanye for his fight, but he’s for sure done with any kind of friendship. He didn’t feel welcome in Khloe’s family before, but this has pushed him over the edge.”