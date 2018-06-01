Khloe Kardashian Heading Back To L.A. ‘Really Soon,’ Kris Jenner Confirms: Will It Be For Good?

Khloe Kardashian’s coming home, fam! Kris Jenner spilled all the tea in a new interview where she admitted that KoKo will return to LA very soon! But, is she moving home for good?

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is going back to the west coast and Kris Jenner, 62, is thrilled! “She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch told Us Weekly at the American Woman premiere at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 31. When asked if her daughter will be coming back for good, she replied: “I think so! Yes!” So, what does this mean? Is Khloe not giving Tristan Thompson, 28, another chance after he was caught cheating on her back in April? — We have questions!

KoKo has been living in Cleveland, Ohio with the Cavaliers star since giving birth to her first child, a baby girl, True Thompson, on April 12. Kris also revealed that Khloe’s a rockstar mom and that she and baby True are amazing. “Khloé is great! True is too,” Kris said. “I’ve been FaceTiming with them for the past couple of weeks.”

The last we heard, KoKo had planned to stay in Cleveland with her baby daddy and daughter so they can be together as a family. And, KoKo was going to try and work things out with the NBA star. However, this move (literally) seems like there could be even more trouble for the couple.

Speaking of trouble, incase you haven’t checked the news lately, Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women on multiple different occasions. Back in early April, photos and video footage of the Cavs star kissing another woman, partying and flirting with other women and going in and out of a hotel in NYC, went public. — And, all of this went down while she was very pregnant.

Thompson was then dragged online for “repeating history,” with many comparing his relationship with Khloe to mirroring his past romance with Jordan Craig. Before Thompson started dating Khloe, he was in a relationship with Craig, who eventually gave birth to his first child, a son, Prince. Khloe and Tristan got together in September 2016, while Craig was pregnant.

After the scandal, and after Khloe gave birth, which Thompson was present for, the couple was spotted out to lunch together in Cleveland, which led fans to believe they were going to work things out. However, what Kris Jenner says, goes, and KoKo’s coming home!