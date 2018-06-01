Halle Berry & Keanu Reeves Dating Rumors: The Truth About Their Romance Revealed

Have Keanu Reeves and his ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ co-star Halle Berry really started dating!? Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on this supposed relationship!

When rumors first started percolating that action star Keanu Reeves, 53, had struck up a romance with his leading lady Halle Berry, 51, on the set of their new film John Wick: Chapter 3, fans pretty much lost their minds! After all, it’s really easy to imagine these 2 as a couple, right?! So we did some digging on this juicy story and learned some new details! “They absolutely have amazing chemistry but that hasn’t led to any official dating or any type of relationship between the two,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “To say something is brewing between the two romantically would be premature.”

The source added that they’ve just started filming together and it’s far too earlier to start throwing labels around concerning this possible relationship. “They still do have a lot of time to work with each other so we will see what happens down the line but to say they are in a relationship or starting one would be something that hasn’t blossomed as of yet,” they said. “Not so fast but again they have a lot more time to work with each other so maybe sparks will fly from their current connection.”

This definitely contradicts previous reporting that the fellow actors first began dating before filming on the sequel even started, via Life & Style. But when the cameras started rolling, they shared that that’s when Keanu and Halle’s romance kicked into high gear! “As soon as they started getting to know each other, they realized there was something there that was stronger than friendship. Keanu is totally Halle’s type. She likes that he’s very mysterious, introspective, and down to earth. He’s not about the whole Hollywood spotlight thing. She finds that very attractive.”