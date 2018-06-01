Kanye West Sweetly Raps About Kim K On New Album: ‘This Is For You’

Yeezy’s got a soft side, and he proved it on his new love track to Kim Kardashian! Kanye West raps about his lady love on his bombshell new album ‘Ye!’ Check out the lyrics here!

Whether you love them or hate them, there’s one thing you can’t knock about Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 37 — Their love is rock solid. The Chicago rapper proves that one to be true on his new album, Ye. Kanye raps about how grateful he is to have such a supportive wife, and we are obsessed. With lyrics like “For every down female that stuck with they dude through the best times, through the worst times– this is for you,” there’s no doubt Kimye’s bond is stronger than ever. Plus, we’re loving the shoutout to not just Kim, but to women everywhere!

Kanye’s heavily teased album finally arrived on May 31 via live stream at his listening party in Jacksonville, Wyoming, the same location he recorded the entire record in. As promised, Ye graced us with seven unique tracks, with features from some of the biggest names in hip hop and rap. Pusha T, The Dream, Travis Scott, and ASAP Rocky– just to name a few.

Back in 2016, Ye had already known what the title of his seventh album would be. “My next album is titled “Turbo Grafx 16,” he tweeted two years ago, but he didn’t keep his word. Ahead of Ye’s release, Kanye also dropped two controversial tracks, to no one’s surprise, “Ye Vs. The People” and “Lift Yourself”.

“Ye Vs. The People” addresses the online scrutiny he faced after he pledged his support for President Donald Trump, 71, with rapper T.I., 37, acting as the voice of “The People” attempting to talk sense into Ye. Meanwhile, “Lift Yourself”, is a much different song from the rapper than we’ve ever heard, seriously. Since it’s still difficult to describe, we’ll just leave you with some of the lyrics… “Scoop-diddy-whoop / Whoop-diddy-scoop”.

Ye has been quite busy in the studio working on a couple different projects, including his own, of course. He just produced Pusha T‘s controversial album, Daytona, which dropped on May 25. Then, fans will get another treat from Ye, when his joint album with Kid Cudi, drops on June 8. And, there’s more. Teyana Taylor‘s album, which Kanye also produced is slated for release on June 21. Therefore, if you’re tired of Ye, June just isn’t your month.