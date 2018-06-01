Kanye Shades Tristan On New Album After Cheating Scandal: THOTs Almost ‘Got Him Single’

The wait is over! Kanye West debuted his new album “Ye” in Wyoming on May 31, and he had A LOT to say about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity. Check out the lyrics to his track “Extacy” here!

Now, we understand why Kanye West has been cooped up in Wyoming. Whatever is in the water there has his creative juices flowing! The highly controversial rapper released his album Ye via live stream and a listening session in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, and boy is it incredible. While we’re still letting the magic of it all set in, we can’t help but point out the subliminal shade Kanye threw at Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson on his track “Extacy.” With lyrics like, “All these THOTS on Christian Mingle/That’s what almost got Tristan single,” it’s clear Yeezy was not here for Tristan’s multiple affairs! Yikes!

I guess Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one in the family who thinks their situation is “f*cked up.” “DAMN @KanyeWest LET @RealTristan13 KNOW!!!!” one fan tweeted after hearing the track. “Yo did @KanyeWest really just reference Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal as of the girl he cheated on isn’t his sister-in-law? Jesus,” another user said. Well, being that Kanye is well, Kanye, NO ONE is off limits. Nevertheless, we’re obsessing over Kanye’s new music, and we definitely wish we were in Wyoming to hear it first hand.

“All these thots on Christian Mingle that’s what almost got Tristan single” #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/oPZpLsdxqi — KimSoMajor (@KimSoMajor) June 1, 2018

Yo did @kanyewest really just reference Tristan Thompsons cheating scandal as if the girl he cheated on isn't his sister-in-law? Jesus 😅 — jimmypistachio. (@jimmypistachio) June 1, 2018

In addition to the music, Kanye’s listening party was a pretty high profile affair. Ye flew a ton of influencers and celebrities like Jonah Hill, Chris Rock, and 2 Chainz out to the secluded location where they could enjoy a campfire and s’mores. So cool, right? Plus, his gorgeous wife Kim was in attendance and they both looked super fashion forward in matching graffiti styled t-shirts. We can’t wait to listen to the album more to find out who else Kanye may have referenced!