Gigi Hadid, Lady Gaga, Victoria Justice & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From sexy satin gowns to ’50s-inspired frocks, see the best dressed celebs this week. Photos of Gigi, Gaga, Sandra Bullock and more below!

Gigi Hadid stunned in a satin dress while attending the Backstage Secrets: A Decade Behind the Scenes at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show book launch in New York on May 31. VS Swimsuit Issue cover model Danielle Herrington was GORGEOUS in a sequin fringe dress at the party. She recently told me she runs to keep her bikini body in tip top shape! Keri Russell looked sweet and sassy in a white tee and a Dior skirt at an event for The Americans in Los Angeles on May 30. I love the high-low mix!

Meghan Trainor was sexy in silver sequin jacket for The Four season 2 premiere in L.A. on May 30. She recently lost 20 pounds and looks amazing! Sandra Bullock was stunning in a red sequin jumpsuit doing press for Oceans 8 on the Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 30. Bachelorette Becca Kufrin wore the Brookyln Dress by LIVELY on Good Morning America on May 29. Lady Gaga has been parading around in adorable outfits in New York all week! She wore a black and white Alaia dress while carrying a huge bouquet of pink peonies on May 25, and channeled Marilyn Monroe wearing a gorgeous white, retro dress on May 24. Lovely!

A pregnant Chanel Iman wore a sheer, short mini dress at a REVOLVE LA party in London on May 31. Is she the hottest pregnant woman ever!? At the same party, Victoria Justice was a vision in a bright yellow mini and bold red lip! See all the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery above!