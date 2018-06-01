Drake: Why Friends Are Reportedly Questioning Paternity After Seeing Pics Of His Alleged Baby

Those close to Drake are reportedly skeptical Sophie Brussaux’s claims that the rapper is the father of her child, even though a DNA test hasn’t been done yet. Here’s why.

Sophie Brussaux’s baby looks nothing like Drake, and this has friends wondering if he really is the father, according to TMZ. The site claims, via two sources close to the rapper, that the baby has blonde hair and blue eyes, so they’re not fully convinced of Drizzy’s paternity. Obviously, no one will know for sure until an official DNA test is done, which reportedly has not happened yet because Drake has been traveling, while Sophie lives overseas in France. However, plans are reportedly in the works to get the ball rolling on having the test completed.

Despite his paternity not being prove, Drake is reportedly supporting Sophie and the baby, Adonis, financially in the meantime. When she first came forward with claims that he was her baby daddy back in 2017, Drake’s reps publicly denied the reports. However, he’s reportedly had a change of heart in the months since, and feels there’s a chance he could be Adonis’ dad. The scandal was brought back into the spotlight earlier this week when Drake’s nemesis, Pusha T, rapped about it on a new track, “The Story of Adidon.”

Drake has yet to comment on the situation this time around, but we know he’s hard at work on a new album, so perhaps he’s waiting to share the news on a new song. It’s not clear exactly when he plans on taking the DNA test, but he reportedly has to be in closer proximity to Sophie and the baby in order to do it, TMZ reports. Sophie has not publicly shared any photos of the baby’s face.