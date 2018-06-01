10 Stars Who Know How To Take Perfect Summer Selfies: Nina Dobrev, Kylie Jenner & More

Summer is nearly upon us and we’re celebrating by highlighting the celebs who are masters when it comes to capturing their sun-kissed escapades! Gorgeous stars like Nina Dobrev and Kylie Jenner know a thing or 2 about making you envy their summer selfies — but they aren’t alone!

When it comes to photogenic seasons, summer has all the rest beat by a mile! This oncoming season means parties, getaways, beach days — and tons of insanely cool photos! And the truth is, some celebs know how to make their latest getaway shine and some don’t. For instance, Jennifer Lopez, 48, is an absolutely pro when it comes to highlighting her incredible figure in a selfie while kicking back by the pool! But she definitely isn’t the only one! Let’s review loads more famous females who have a knack for giving us all the summer FOMO with their selfies!

First and foremost, we gotta begin with the Kardashian clan! C’mon, you knew we would! These ladies have made a full-time job out of taking top-of-the-line selfies in all seasons and it’s totally paid off! Kim Kardashian, 37, clearly loves showcasing her legendary curves in a brightly colored bikini as often as possible and frankly, we don’t blame her! But her younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 22 and 20, respectively, know a thing or two about making their fans’ jaws hit the floor with a summer photo too!

Morning 🌞 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 15, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

But we can’t forget the loads of actresses out there who just love flaunting their insane figures while trekking around the globe during the summer months! Girls like Nina Dobrev, 29, Hilary Duff, 30, and Shay Mitchell, 31, regularly share dazzling selfies from their luxurious lives that have fans compelled to do a double-take! Get ready for the season of selfies by checking out tons more amazing celeb snaps right here!