10 Stars Dressed Like Sexy Marilyn Monroe

Happy birthday, Marilyn Monroe! To celebrate the late singer, we’re taking a look at 10 stars who have dressed up just like her and attempted to recreate her iconic look!

Today, June 1st, would have been Marilyn Monroe‘s 92nd birthday! The iconic 50’s singer passed away far too young in 1962 from a drug overdose, but is still remembered around the world today and widely regarded as one of the greatest fashion icons of all-time! The celebs in the gallery above have all paid tribute to the beautiful songstress by dressing just like her, and we’re totally obsessed with their outfits. let’s take a closer look!

One of the most iconic Marilyn costumes comes from the 2015 cover of Vogue Brazil where Kim Kardashian, 37, graced the cover. Kim posed wearing a short blonde wig, some black gloves, and laid down on a cheetah print blanket with her cleavage on full display — super hot! We totally love this tribute to Marilyn. And speaking of other iconic Marilyn inspired magazine covers, Beyonce, 36, posed on the cover of OUT magazine in 2014 channeling Marilyn, as well! Queen B posed with her eyes closed, smiling, with a blonde wig, while covered in pearls and seemingly wearing nothing! Jessica Simpson, 37, took an interesting take on a Marilyn cosplay when she posed for Esquire Magazine in 2009. Jessica looked exactly like Marilyn with a blonde wig, but was photographed shaving her face on the cover — interesting!

Celebs love dressing up as the icon for Halloween too! Candice Swanepoel, 29, dressed up as a sexy Marilyn, featuring a hot red lip and all! Candice had her hair perfectly done and had her vanity light on in the background, eerily looking exactly like Marilyn! “Pretty Little Liars” actress Ashley Benson, 28, took a stab at a Marilyn costume as well and definitely pulled it off! Ashley posed on a couch with a blonde wig, red lips, and a white dress just like Marilyn’s! She sat with her legs bent and showed off some sexy white sparkly heels, we love it!

To see more celebs who dressed up like Marilyn, click through our gallery above!