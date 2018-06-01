National Donut Day: 26 Celebs Stuffing Their Faces With Sweet Goodness

You think you love donuts? Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and these other celebs love them more! In honor of National Donut Day, peep pics of celebs scarfing ’em down like there’s no tomorrow!

Time to embrace your inner Homer Simpson, because today, June 1, is the best holiday of the year: National Donut Day! All we ever hear about is how our favorite celebrities are living in the gym and going on drastic diets to look good for the Met Gala/Oscars/photoshoots/whatever. But guess what? Behind the scenes, they’re human, too, and love a good sweet treat. You’d be surprised; Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Bella Thorne are all fans of stuffing their faces full of donuts! See pics of them and even more celebs spending some quality time with their beloved treats in our gallery above!

Selena doesn’t just love donuts, she celebrates National Donut Day every year. Stars: they’re just like us! Back in 2016, Sel posted a hilarious video on Instagram showing herself chowing down on a chocolate glazed in what looks like the back of a limo. She’s dressed to the nines in red sequins, so this was clearly a post-fancy event treat. Does she even know that she’s our hero?

Not to drag up old drama, but we all know how Ariana Grande feels about donuts. Years ago, Ariana took part in the now-infamous Donutgate, in which she was caught on CCTV licking donuts at a shop in Riverside, California. She pointed at one over-the-top creation and was overheard saying “I hate America.” Yeah, that didn’t go over so well. The past is in the past, though. We live in a Pete Davidson world now! For more pics of celebrities who love a good donut — like Chrissy Teigen, Josh Peck, Lucy Hale, and Lady Gaga — scroll through our gallery above! We dare you not to drool. Over the donuts, of course!