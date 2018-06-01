Pete Davidson’s Ex Throws Shade At His New Romance With Ariana Grande — See Cheeky Message

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or vacationing in Africa), then you’re probably well aware of the fact that Ariana Grande is now dating ‘SNL’s Pete Davidson. Sadly, it seems Pete’s ex had no idea.

Pete Davidson‘s ex, Cazzie David, 24, has been vacationing in Africa, so upon her return from her excursion, she was bombarded by the news that her ex is now dating Ariana Grande. And in a cheeky post on social media on June 1, nearly a month after Pete and Ariana started hooking up, she asked her followers, “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” Clearly, she doesn’t name names, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know what she’s alluding to. And we love her hilarious reaction to their relationship. Good for her for keeping her head high!

And guess what? Her followers went nuts over the comment. “Omg living for this,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Hahaha expected nothing less from our queen.” As previously reported just a few weeks ago, Cazzie and the Saturday Night Live, 24, star allegedly ended their own romance after two years of dating. While some had held out hope for a reunion, it looks like he’s not interested. His heart — and lips — now belong to the “No More Tears To Cry” singer.

Since Pete and Ariana started dating, they’ve appeared to be inseparable. They even seemingly confirmed their relationship with a Harry Potter-themed Instagram pic on May 30. “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” Pete captioned the photo of he and Ariana wearing matching outfits based off the books and movies. And since then, they’ve been engaging in hot PDA in more social media photos. So it only seems fitting for Cazzie to react to their relationship via social media. Get it, girl!