Bella Hadid Looks Lost In The Weeknd’s Eyes On Secret Dinner Date In Paris

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd continue to fuel rumors that they’re officially back together! The on-again, off-again exes stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Paris and Bella looks like she’s on cloud 9! See the adorable photos!

Bella Hadid, 21, is smitten with The Weeknd, 28, and it’s written all over her face! The model and singer stepped out for a sweet dinner date in Paris on May 31, where Bella looked happier than ever as she gazed at her ex across the table. The Weeknd even posted a video of his beverage with Bella in the background, where you could hear her ask, “Are you taking a video of the bubble?” — See it all below!

The exes (or not) seem like they’re on their way to rekindling their romance, if haven’t already. Bella and The Weeknd have been spending a ton of time together while in France. First, rumors that they were on again sparked back in April, when the two were reportedly spotted kissing at Coachella. Just when things died down, Bella and The Weeknd were caught kissing at the beach-front Magnum x Alexander Wang party at the Cannes Film Festival on May 10. The next after that, they were seen once again at a black tie screening of Ash is the Purest White, where they sat together. And, their Cannes love fest continued when the singer showed up to watch the model walk in the Fashion for Relief show.

Bella and The Weeknd dated began dating in 2015 and split in the fall of 2016. The singer then moved on with Selena Gomez, 25, in January 2017. Meanwhile, Bella focused on her work. The Weeknd and Sel split in October 2017, when she decided to get back with her ex, Justin Bieber, 24. And, The Weeknd followed in her footsteps, hence this little dinner date (below).

Bella’s date with her on-again, off-again ex came after she finally addressed those pesky plastic surgery rumors that have been swirling about her. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? — We can do a scan of my face, darling,” she told InStyle. “I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips,” she admitted, adding, “I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”