‘The Bachelorette’: Becca Will Confront Arie Again On TV After Breakup For Their ‘Last Conversation’

Get ready for the most dramatic ‘Bachelorette’ appearance ever. Arie Luyendyk Jr. will go face-to-face with ex Becca Kufrin on an upcoming episode, and Becca admits it’s likely the ‘last conversation’ they’ll ever have.

“He will show up, yes,” The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin, 28, told Entertainment Tonight. “We do have a conversation and you’ll just have to see that unfold. At that point it wasn’t emotional, it was just two adults sitting down, wishing each other the best and talking through our experiences. That was our last conversation we’ve had. I knew that would probably be the last time we had a conversation, and I wish him and Lauren the best.”

This will be the first time Becca and Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, have come face-to-face since their dramatic confrontation on After the Final Rose in March 2018 following their breakup. Arie had proposed to Becca during The Bachelor finale, but he broke off their engagement a few months later and had the cameras film the whole thing. Arie then got back together with runner-up Lauren Burnham, 25, and the two are now engaged.

Even though millions of people watched her heart get broken, Becca told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s glad Arie did things the way he did. “Watching the breakup, it wasn’t easy, but we signed up for this, and he has to show his story from start to finish, and he had to show his thought process,” she revealed to us. “He had to end things with me to get to Lauren.”

She also added that she does “empathize with Arie a lot more” now that she’s gone through The Bachelorette experience. Becca is engaged to one of the suitors she met during her journey to find love again. The season has just started, so you’re going to have to wait a little bit to find out who the lucky guy is! The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.