Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: Fans Fear They’re Headed For Divorce — What’s The Evidence?

Are Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir getting divorced? One suspicious detail on his Instagram account has fans thinking there could be trouble in paradise! See the alleged ‘evidence’ here.

Say it ain’t so! Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir only got married seven months ago, but some fans are convinced they could already be headed for divorce court. Or, at the very least, they’re fighting fiercely. Why? Gucci unfollowed his wife on Instagram! As we all know, Keyshia’s pretty much the light of his life, so why wouldn’t he want to see her gorgeous face on his feed all day, every day?

On the flip side, looking at Keyshia’s account, she’s still following Gucci. In fact, her profile says “Mrs. Davis”! Granted Gucci isn’t following anyone on Instagram anymore, as MTO pointed out, but it would have been nice if he pulled a vintage Kanye West and at least followed just one person, his wife.

Fans are getting suspicious about this new Instagram activity, and are worried that Mr. and Mrs. Davis are already calling it quits. The comments on Gucci’s most recent photo (him with Lil Pump) are full of questions and concerns from fans. “Trouble in paradise already? Why you unfollow wifey?” one fan commented. “Why you unfollow@keyshiakaoir ? #teamlove 💚” wrote another, as did this fan, with, “Damn looks like wop and his wife might be getting divorce”.

We so hope that’s not true! Gucci and Keyshia were the picture of love and happiness during their elaborate wedding in October 2017. The over-the-top celebration was even featured on a televised special. It was so romantic, and it was clear that they adored each other. And hopefully, they still do. In March 2018, it was reported that the couple were allegedly expecting their first baby together! At the time, MTO reported that Keyshia was two months along in the alleged pregnancy, and they had been trying to conceive “for months.”