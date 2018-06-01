Alexandra Daddario Slams Rumors She’s Still Dating Zac Efron — What Happened?

Slow your roll ‘Baywatch’ fans. Alexandra Daddario is squashing claims that she’s loved up with costar Zac Efron.

Alexandra Daddario, 32, wants to make something very clear: She’s not dating Zac Efron. Yes, he was her love interest in the 2017 Baywatch film but the actress claims that, in real life, they’re just “good friends.” Alexandra clarified their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE. Crushing the hopes of Baywatch fans everywhere, she said on May 31, “We’re very good friends. Zac and I’ve worked together, and we’re very good friends.”

It’s not the first time that Alexandra has claimed that Zac, 30, is in the friendship zone. In May 2017, she told E! News, “We work together closely; he’s my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends.” So, what happened? Alexandra’s comments don’t match what HollywoodLife and other outlets have been told about the status of her relationship with Zac. In April a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that the actress has been “very coy” about their rumored romance. The person added, “But people that are close to her know that this a defense mechanism because she really wants it to work and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of a great love match. She wants to make it look like she is single in public but is 100 percent all about Zac and the relationship they are brewing.”

If we take Alexandra at her word, she and Zac have definitely – at the very least – formed their own mutual admiration society. On March 16, he posted a tribute to the actress on his Instagram page. Next to a photo of them together, he wished her a “Happy Birthday” calling her the, “most real, down to earth, stunning, intelligent, creative, loving and most rare Pokemon ever created.” And on April 4, when Alexandra posted a photo of her looking at her dog on Instagram, he commented, “Two hot b*tches.” Because, with flirting like that, of course people wouldn’t think they’re dating. Right?