WTF?! Aaron Crow, a contestant on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ pours hot wax on his eyes and swings a sword at Howie Mandel in this insane leaked audition from an upcoming episode. This video is WILD!

When danger act Aaron Crow takes the stage on an upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent season 13, he has the judges very intrigued. First and foremost, he doesn’t speak — at all. But he has quite the act. The first thing he does is chop up an apple with a sword after tossing it in the air. He walks into the audience and grabs a contestant and Howie Mandel.

Then Aaron does something truly shocking. He pours hot wax from a candle onto his eyes and blindfolds himself with tape and foil. YIKES! Needless to say, Howie gets a little scared, since he’s the one with a pineapple on his head. He mouths “help” to Simon Cowell, who just shakes his head. Simon can’t help you now, Howie!

Completely blindfolded, he stabs a bag of rice that an audience member is holding, breaking wooden boards with nunchucks, and then proceeds to Howie. Aaron takes out his sword and swings it at Howie, who is absolutely terrified. Howie’s shaking when Aaron slices the pineapple on his head in half. Howie falls to his knees when it’s all over. That could have gone a totally different way! Will Aaron get a thumbs up from the judges or was his jaw-dropping act a little too scary?

Since he didn’t speak throughout his audition, here’s a little information about Aaron. He hails from Belgium and actually appeared on Britain’s Got Talent! He’s also known as “The Silent Mentalist,” which is very fitting! America’s Got Talent season 13 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Stay tuned for more shocking acts and amazing auditions!