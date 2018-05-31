Tristan Thompson ‘Emotionally Exhausted’ After Cheating Scandal: Will It Affect His Game?

Khloe Kardashian may have forgiven Tristan Thompson’s alleged infidelity, but the allegations are still taking a toll on him! Find out why the stress of it all may mess with him on the basketball court!

Khloe Kardashian’s life seemed like a fairytale until it was revealed that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with multiple women throughout her pregnancy. And although it appears the two have decided to work things out for the sake of their new baby True Thompson, Tristan is reportedly still paying for his mistakes. Ironically, it’s not at home. “Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations and of course the playoffs,” a source explained to Us Weekly. “He is focused on winning a championship for Cleveland,” the source continued.

While we’re still trying to recover from seeing the videos and photos of Tristan motor boating and stepping out with women other than Khloe, we can understand the pressure he’s under. As many of you may know, his team the Cleveland Cavaliers have secured their spot in the NBA finals after defeating the Boston Celtics. And just when you thought they had a little time to rest, the Cavs will take on the Golden State Warriors this Thursday, May 31. So, you can see why Tristan is a little stressed. Plus, things aren’t too good between Tristan and Khloe’s family.

As we previously told you, after Kim Kardashian admitted that Tristan’s scandal was “f*cked up” during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tristan blocked Kim on social media. Yikes! Since then, it’s safe to say Kim hasn’t been team Tristan. “Kim is counting down the days ’till Khloe gets her sh*t together and kicks Tristan to the curb. She knows it isn’t going to work out between them, and it is only a matter of time before Khloe comes to her senses,” a source close to the famous family explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Nevertheless, we continue to wish Khloe and Tristan the best during this difficult time!