Samantha Bee: 5 Things On Comedian Who Called Ivanka Trump A ‘Feckless C***’

Samantha Bee is known for her witty jokes, but caused quite a stir when she slammed Ivanka Trump as a ‘feckless c**t’ on her May 30 episode of ‘Full Frontal.’ Here’s everything you need to know about her!

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard of Samantha Bee. But, in case you haven’t, we’ve got you covered! Fed up with sad reality of what happens to undocumented immigrant children, Sam took a major jab at POTUS’s daughter Ivanka Trump by calling her a “feckless c**t.’ “Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about,” Samantha angrily said on her Wednesday episode of Full Frontal. And while America’s first family may still be at a lost for words, Sam has since apologized. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Samantha said in a statement. If you’re interested in learning more about the comedian, keep reading below!