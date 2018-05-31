5 Things
Samantha Bee: 5 Things On Comedian Who Called Ivanka Trump A ‘Feckless C***’
Samantha Bee is known for her witty jokes, but caused quite a stir when she slammed Ivanka Trump as a ‘feckless c**t’ on her May 30 episode of ‘Full Frontal.’ Here’s everything you need to know about her!
By now, we’re sure you’ve heard of Samantha Bee. But, in case you haven’t, we’ve got you covered! Fed up with sad reality of what happens to undocumented immigrant children, Sam took a major jab at POTUS’s daughter Ivanka Trump by calling her a “feckless c**t.’ “Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about,” Samantha angrily said on her Wednesday episode of Full Frontal. And while America’s first family may still be at a lost for words, Sam has since apologized. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Samantha said in a statement. If you’re interested in learning more about the comedian, keep reading below!
- Samantha is a writer, producer, and political commentator. Before starting her show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Samantha previously worked as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.
- She’s an actress. In addition to her work in hard news, Samantha has appeared on a number of TV shows and films including: Law & Order, The Michael J. Fox Show, and Date Night in 2010.
- Samantha is married. She and her husband actor Jason Jones currently reside in Manhattan. Together they have three kids– Piper Bee-Jones, Ripley Bee-Jones, and Fletcher Bee-Jones.
- She was born in Canada. Samantha holds both Canadian and United States citizenship. She was naturalized as an American citizen in 2014.
- She’s well known. Time named Samantha one of the 100 most influential people in the world on their annual Time 100 list in 2017.