Ayesha Curry & More Celebs Who Want The Warriors To Win The NBA Finals

Ayesha Curry, MC Hammer, Jessica Alba, Blake Anderson and many more stars will be cheering on the Golden State Warriors when they hit the NBA’s biggest stage on May 31 for Game 1 of the NBA Finals! Tip off is at 9 PM inside Oracle Arena in Oakland, and you know the cheers will be louder than ever since it’s the Dubs’ home floor. Check out all of the A-List Warriors fans in our attached gallery!

The Warriors and Cavs will meet in the Finals for the fourth year straight. The Dubs are vying for their second straight Larry O’Brien championship trophy this year, and Kevin Durant could snag his second Finals MVP if he plays his cards right. However, many are saying that award could go to Steph Curry

While the Vegas odds are with the Warriors, it wasn’t exactly a sweep for them in the Western Conference Finals. The Houston Rockets forced the Dubs to a game 7, but couldn’t keep their first half lead. Curry and Durant got hot in the second half, knocking down 3’s, and it was all down hill from there. Not to mention, the Rockets missing 27 straight 3’s didn’t help either.

Tonight, the Dubs will be without their defensive “babysitter,” will be without Andre Iguodala,as he is out with a leg contusion. Meanwhile, their longtime rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were almost in the same boat with their star center, Kevin Love, 29, however, on the day of Game 1, he was cleared to play after being on concussion protocol.

Who will take Game 1 on the NBA’s biggest stage? — let us know in the comments and take a look at the celeb Dubs fans in our attach gallery!