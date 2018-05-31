Adrienne Bailon: ‘I Am Here’ For A ‘Cheetah Girls’ Revival — But Not A Reboot

The 15-year anniversary of the DCOM ‘The Cheetah Girls’ is in Aug. 2018. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Adrienne Bailon about the possibility of a reboot and why fans are still so passionate nearly 2 decades later.

The Cheetah Girls continued to inspire so many young girls and women across the globe when Adrienne Bailon, Raven-Symone, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams brought Deborah Gregory’s characters to life in the Disney Channel Original Movie on Aug. 15, 2003. With the 15-year anniversary on the horizon, HollywoodLife asked Adrienne whether she’d be down for a revival or a reboot. She told us she would “love” to reunite for another movie.

“I am here for the revival,” Adrienne revealed to HollywoodLife. “But I am not in love with reboots. I think some things should be left alone. And I think especially when you left on a high, and people still have so many great memories of that… Don’t go back and ruin it! Just let it live. Honor it. Respect it and lets keep singing the stuff but keep on pushing.”

The Disney Channel Original Movie was wildly success and spawned two sequels in 2006 and 2008. Even though it’s been 10 years since the last Cheetah Girls movie was released, fans still love the movies and their message of female empowerment.

“I think it is something that is nostalgic about their childhood, and I just feel so blessed and honored that I got to be a part of it and so many kids and some of their favorite memories and some of their childhood memories,” Adrienne said when we asked her why The Cheetah Girls is still so beloved. “Some of their first concerts were The Cheetah Girls concerts or their CD. And I think that it is so cool! That is probably why it stands out in their minds and also for young girls the message of girl power and girl empowerment was really awesome and what I am most proud of.”

HollywoodLife also spoke with Adrienne about her partnership with Pine-Sol. “I am super excited that I could partner with them for their contest, ‘My Clean Move.’ I was super excited because on Saturdays growing up my mom would wake me up with music blasting, and she was like, ‘Girl we’re cleaning up the house today!’ Me and my sisters would just dance around. But the fact that she made it fun and had music since music inspires you and motivates you to being productive. So the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is put on music and then I get to dancing. I love dancing, and I encourage people to share their inspired cleaning routines.”