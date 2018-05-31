11 Stars Wearing The Perfect Summer Combo: Short Shorts With Bikini Tops

Olivia Culpo, Kylie Jenner and more have showed off their amazing bodies in stylish bikini tops and short shorts over the years and it’s getting us super excited for summer! Check out some of our favorite pics of the classic outfit!

Summer is almost here and that means dressing in some of the cutest summery outfits! One of those cute outfits is the classic look of a bikini top and short shorts and many celebs, including Olivia Culpo, Kylie Jenner and more have happily showed off their hot bods in the popular style over the years. We’re taking a look at some of our favorite pics of stars rocking this hot weather appropriate choice and it’s definitely getting us in the mood for some summer fun!

Olivia’s classic look included a multi-colored bikini top and denim shorts and she looked absolutely fantastic in it! Kylie also sported denim shorts but went with a solid black bikini top in her photo and she looks equally as amazing. Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell followed suit in her own amazing denim shorts and solid dark-colored bikini top. Singer Halsey walked around in a black pair of short shorts with a white swimsuit top for her summery look and Ariel Winter, who often struts her stuff in barely-there outfits wore denim shorts and a white top that showed off some major underboob through cut-outs in the front.

Britney Spears also knows how to wear the look in a blue bikini top and white shorts and model Gigi Hadid looked confident in a neon pink and orange bikini top with light denim shorts. LeeAnn Rimes posed in a dark green top with denim shorts and Hailey Baldwin had her own multi-colored bikini top with denim shorts. Bella Thorne wore an all pink ensemble with a light pink bikini top and slightly darker pink shorts.