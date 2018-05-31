‘Roseanne’s Sara Gilbert & Michael Fishman: ABC Plans To Offer Them ‘DWTS’ Roles

There’s hope for the stars of ‘Roseanne’ who lost their jobs after the show’s sudden cancellation! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why ABC is considering giving roles to Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman!

For Roseanne Barr, this has not been a good week. And while many fans refuse to feel sorry for the disgraced comedian following her racist Twitter rant and the cancellation of her show Roseanne, a handful of people however, are extremely concerned about her innocent co-stars. “With the fallout of Roseanne many executives at ABC do genuinely feel bad that so many people lost their jobs over her remarks. But, they would like to turn the controversy into a pay day for some cast members that have been effected by the show’s cancellation,” a source close to the network tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Producers are very interested in getting Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert to join the next season of Dancing With The Stars. Currently, they are going to let the dust settle a bit, and there is still plenty of time before the next season starts, but Michael and Sara are on the top of their current wish list,” the source continued. Phew! That’s certainly a relief. As we previously told you, Sara and Michael were one of the first co-stars to publicly denounce Roseanne’s actions. “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Sara tweeted on May 29.

Michael was equally upset. “Today is one of the hardest in my life. I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes. I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society,” Michael said in a statement posted to Twitter. Nevertheless, we’re glad to hear this is not the end for them!