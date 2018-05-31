Samantha Bee Apologizes For Calling Ivanka Trump A ‘C***’ On TV & Admits ‘I Crossed A Line’

The late night comedian’s sudden apology comes after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted her ‘inappropriate and inexcusable’ language.

Samantha Bee, 48, has dramatically apologized for calling Ivanka Trump, 36, a “feckless c***” for not challenging her father’s immigration policy of tearing the children of undocumented migrants away from their parents. On May 31, as the comedian was widely slammed on the left and the right for the comments on her show Full Frontal the night before, she tweeted an apology about her “deep regret” for her explosive comment. Samantha wrote, “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Samantha’s apology came shortly after Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35, slammed the TBS network and the star for using an expletive, which many people think is the worst thing you could call a woman. On May 31 Sarah released a statement, saying, “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.” She added that Samantha’s “disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

But the Trump administration was not alone in its criticism of Samantha. CNN anchor John King also criticized her on the network that morning. This is significant because TBS and the cable news network are sister channels.

“CNN is owned by Time Warner. This is a family issue, if you will,” he said, according to Deadline. He added, “Apologize. And the company – forgive me, I work here – but the company should say something too.” Today’s Megyn Kelly also slammed Samantha’s choice of words. She tweeted, “This is disgusting. How is this acceptable?” She also likened the comedian’s comments to Roseanne Barr who caused outrage on May 29 for comparing Valerie Jarrett – former adviser to President Barack Obama – to an ape.

We’re so glad that Samantha apologized, because – while many of us are outraged by the separation of children from their parents, it’s not worth stooping to the level of Donald Trump who has called NFL players sons of b*****s. Still, maybe Sarah Huckabee Sanders should bear in mind that – while Samantha has apologized – the White House has yet to issue an apology for Kelly Sadler’s tasteless joke about John McCain who is battling terminal cancer. Just saying.