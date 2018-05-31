Samantha Bee Calls Ivanka Trump A ‘Feckless C**t’ For Not Protecting Kids: Megyn Kelly & More Slam Her

Sam Bee stirred up a little controversy on ‘Full Frontal’ after calling Ivanka Trump a ‘c**t’. Conservative America is not handling it well. See the clip from her show and read their tweets!

Samantha Bee, like all rational people, has a problem with the current ICE practice of tearing undocumented immigrant children from their parents when they cross the border. It was recently revealed that the government has lost track of roughly 1500 children placed in foster care or elsewhere because of this practice, and naturally Sam is livid. She made that clear on the May 30 episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, when she slammed Attorney General Jeff Sessions and brought up a photo of Ivanka Trump and her son, which many have criticized as insensitive. The tweet, which was posted in the midst of the immigration scandal, shows Ivanka cuddling her baby, captioned, “My love! # SundayMorning”. Uhhh.

“Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about,” Sam said. “Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet this week. You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c**t! He listens to you!”

Conservative pundits came out of the woodwork on Twitter to immediately condemn Sam for the Ivanka comments. Some demanded she be fired and Full Frontal canceled because of the Ivanka insults, as ABC just did with Roseanne, when Roseanne Barr called former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett an “ape” and part of the Muslim Brotherhood.

“I have no problem calling for the firing of Samantha Bee. Her show is atrocious and her rhetoric is vile and revolting. TBS should get rid of her and we should demand they do so. I supported ABC firing Roseanne and I will call for TBS to be held to same standard,” conservative blogger Matt Walsh tweeted. “Shame on you, Samantha Bee. You are part of the problem. I wonder what your kids think of you?”, tweeted Fox News Channel meteorologist Janice Dean.

“This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @ therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate”, Megyn Kelly tweeted.

News flash, everyone: using profanity is not the same thing as racism or Islamophobia.